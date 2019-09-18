Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate in CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) announced today that it will be participating in CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference to be held in Montréal, Québec. As part of this conference Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Cogeco Communications Inc.'s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an interactive discussion on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).



A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/press-room/events-and-presentations/ .

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).

