North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 18, 2019 10:00am   Comments
DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, 2019 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2019 and will be paid on October 10, 2019.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area.  The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.  Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Assets $1.3B.

Contact:
Glenn Henry, SVP and CFO.
972.716.7100

