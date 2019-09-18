The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NFLX, CARB, TWOU and SRPT

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Class Period: April 17, 2019 to July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Netflix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NFLX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Carbonite, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the CARB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

According to the complaint, 2U, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U's business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company's costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U's growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U's growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U's projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the TWOU lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Class Period: September 6, 2017 to August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen's accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SRPT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.