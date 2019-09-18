Market Overview

Vericel to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Globe Newswire  
September 18, 2019 8:00am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Gerard Michel, CFO & VP of Corporate Development, will present the latest company overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets.  The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States.  MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults.  Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area.  The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.  For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation.  NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation.  © 2019 Vericel Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Global Media Contacts:
David Schull
Russo Partners LLC
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
+1 212-845-4271 (office)
+1 858-717-2310 (mobile)

Karen Chase
Russo Partners LLC
Karen.chase@russopartnersllc.com
+1 646-942-5627 (office)
+1 917-547-0434 (mobile)

Investor Contacts:
Chad Rubin
Solebury Trout
crubin@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2947

Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2922

