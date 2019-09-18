Cheetah Medical to Present at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine 32nd Annual Congress

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheetah Medical, a medical device leader in non-invasive fluid management technology, today announced the company will present at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) Annual Congress taking place in Berlin, Germany from September 28 to October 2, 2019.



Dr. Ivor Douglas from Denver Health Associates will present a poster on FRESH, a randomized controlled trial evaluating the incidence of fluid responsiveness in critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock.

Additionally, Cheetah team members will be hosting a symposium about cutting edge science in fluid management and more. Chairmen Pr. Xavier Monnet and PR. Michael Pinsky will focus on the clinical consequences of more than 50% of patients not responding to fluids and the need for dynamic solutions. Pr. Maurizio Cecconi, Dr. Olfa Hamzaoui and Dr. Ivor Douglas will discuss fluid treatment for sepsis patients, clinical practices through clinical cases and early results from the FRESH study.

Details regarding the company's presentation and symposium are as follows:

Event: ESICM Annual Congress

Session Title: SIS - Sepsis treatment and biomarkers Session Date: October 1, 2019 Presentation Time: 17:27 Poster Corner: Area Stuttgart Symposium Title: Cutting Edge Science in Fluid Management and More Date: September 30, 2019 Time: 12:30-14:00 Location: Room Berlin, Level 1

About Cheetah Medical

Cheetah Medical empowers clinicians with the non-invasive fluid management technology needed to safely dose fluids and improve health and economic outcomes. Cheetah Medical's products quickly and non-invasively determine whether fluid administration will be effective in any clinical setting, so that providers can appropriately personalize fluid doses for improved patient outcomes. The company's fluid management medical devices currently make an impact in more than 400 hospitals throughout the United States and in 30 countries worldwide.

