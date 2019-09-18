Sharonview Federal Credit Union Partners with Topgolf

Fort Mill, S.C., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's top 200 credit unions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment community.

Sharonview has signed a two-year contract with Topgolf venues in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina.

This partnership will create opportunities for Sharonview member and employee engagement events at Topgolf venues, which feature hitting bays, chef-driven food, beverages, golf lessons, TVs, video games and more.

The partnership will also include Sharonview branding on the second level of the Charlotte venue and advertising, social media presence and digital signage for both venues. Topgolf Charlotte entertains more than 500,000 guests annually and Topgolf Greenville entertains more than 350,000.

###

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 85,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it's personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Attachment

Amy George Sharonview Federal Credit Union 980-395-9328 amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com