Purpose Investments Inc. Announces September Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of September 2019. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is September 25, 2019, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of September 27, 2019. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is September 27, 2019.



Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.08501 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.05221 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.05201 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.06001 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.08301 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.08301 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.08851 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.08501 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.05401 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.11811 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW $0.10001 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Quarterly Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $0.07501 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Quarterly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $0.0780 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $0.0650 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $0.0760 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0483 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $0.0886 09/27/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$ 0.1821 09/27/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Managed Duration Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units IGB $0.04581 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.06501 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $0.0940 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0403 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Energy Credit Fund – ETF Units PCF $0.0350 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Energy Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units PCF.U US$ 0.0359 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units FLOT $0.0412 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLOT.U US$ 0.0493 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLOT.B $0.0472 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Global Financials Income Fund – ETF Units PFG $0.0468 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units MJJ $0.1800 09/26/2019 10/07/2019 Quarterly



Closed-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN $0.0417 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Monthly U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $0.0417 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Monthly Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $0.1146 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Monthly June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class T RBP.UN $0.0887 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class A Unlisted $0.0775 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $0.2000 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $0.2000 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.2000 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $0.2000 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $0.2000 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 Quarterly

Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $7 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.