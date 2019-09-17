Market Overview

Acuity Brands Completes Acquisition of The Luminaires Group

Globe Newswire  
September 17, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc.  (NYSE:AYI) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., completed the acquisition of all of the equity interests of The Luminaires Group ("TLG"), a leading provider of specification-grade luminaires for commercial, institutional, hospitality and municipal markets.

About Acuity Brands  

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company's products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting.  Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

#   #   #   #   #

Company Contact:
Dan Smith
Dan.Smith@acuitybrands.com
(404) 853.1423

Media Contact:
Neil Egan
Neil.Egan@acuitybrands.com
770-860-2957

Primary Logo

