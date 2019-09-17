SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWR, OLBK, TYPE, and RTEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 3, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, GWR shareholders will receive $112.00 in cash for each GWR share they own. If you own GWR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/genesee-wyoming-inc/

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco"). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own. If you own OLBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/old-line-bancshares-inc/

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 9, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm HGGC, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TYPE shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share they own. If you own TYPE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc/

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 24, 2019