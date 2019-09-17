SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR MMM CARB TWOU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

Class Period: February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

