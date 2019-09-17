PURA – Puration is One Step Ahead of US Aurora Cannabis Hemp Derived CBD Strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) ("PURA") today complimented Aurora Cannabis on its strategy to pursue the legal hemp derived CBD market in the United States (US). Aurora Cannabis has just announced plans to pursue the legal hemp derived CBD opportunity in the US focusing first on the sports market where PURA has already made a name for itself. Aurora Cannabis has entered into a clinical research partnership with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Aurora Cannabis has voiced its intention on assessing CBD's potential for treating sports related pain and aiding recovery. PURA has been focused on the sports nutrition market since its introduction of EVERx CBD Sports Water at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival in 2017. EVERx has sponsored multiple MMA (mixed martial arts events) to include sponsoring UFC fighters. EVERx has worked with UFC Fighter Julianna Pena, UFC Fighter Cee Jay Hamilton and two-time Super Bowl quarterback champion Jim McMahon. PURA is the sole licensee of Kali-Extracts (OTC:KALY) patented cannabis extraction process and has access to KALY's extensive research on various applications of CBD extracts. PURA has gone global with its marketing of EVERx CBD Sports Water participating in the Arnold Sports Festival worldwide. PURA is launching a European EVERx CBD Sports Water marketing campaign this week at the Arnold Sports Festival in Barcelona, Spain. PURA management views Aurora Cannabis's US Strategy on target and a validation of PURA's long-term strategy.



PURA is already a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year (2018) and reporting over $1 million in CBD Beverages for just the first six months of 2019. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.

