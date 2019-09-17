Victory Bancorp Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 26th

LIMERICK, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp Inc. (VTYB), based in Limerick, PA focused on business banking, today announced that Joseph Major, CEO & Chairman will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 26th.



DATE: Thursday, September 26th

TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/926BankVIC



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights Include:

Deposits increased $34.7 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 to $228.9 million, and net loans increased $21.3 million during the same period, totaling $233.5 million. Total assets also increased by $27.4 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, totaling $258.6 million. Non-performing loans rose slightly from $168 thousand to $198 thousand for the 12 month period ended June 30, 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, "The Victory Bank was founded on a strategy of building a consistently superior team of bankers who provide valuable advice and extraordinary personal service to our clients. We maintain disciplined pricing and credit underwriting practices, as we continue to grow the bank by adding high-quality clients and relationships. This commitment continues to strengthen our bank and the communities we serve. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc., earlier this year."

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB ( https://www.otcmarkets.com ) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Victory Bancorp, Inc.

Joseph W. Major

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

610-948-9000

jmajor@victorybank.com