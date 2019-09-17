Leanne Ebert Murphy Joins Comprehensive Pharmacy Services as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (CPS), the nation's largest hospital pharmacy services provider, is pleased to announce that Leanne Ebert Murphy has joined the organization and will serve as Chief Counsel effective today. Ms. Murphy is a highly skilled legal advisor with large law firm experience and in-house corporate experience with Fortune 50 companies. Her addition to the CPS leadership team will serve to fuel the company's strategic growth initiatives and expansion.



"I am very pleased to welcome Leanne to the CPS team," said Frank Segrave, Chairman and CEO of CPS. "Her strength in commercial law, health law, business acumen and overall legal expertise will serve to drive practical and effective solutions for our organization in both business and legal matters."

Ms. Murphy has a deep history of representing clients on a broad range of matters, from transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities law, regulatory, health law and pre-litigation matters, to matters involving retail product integrity as well as corporate social responsibility issues. She has created opportunities for savings in excess of $5 million in outside legal expenses and other costs on an annual basis by effectively handling matters in-house, with a focus on creating efficiencies in management matters by working collaboratively with business and legal team colleagues. Prior to CPS, Ms. Murphy was senior associate counsel, health and wellness for Walmart, Inc., where she was a lead attorney on its strategic healthcare initiatives. She has also served as senior director and managing counsel, retail products (merchandising), owned brands and corporate social responsibility for Walgreen Co. and assistant general counsel, corporate and strategic transactions for Sears, Roebuck and Co.

"Leanne is a highly regarded and experienced executive with broad experience that covers the full gamut of what CPS needs in a chief counsel, from legal and regulatory expertise to privacy and compliance issues and more," said Jeff Foreman, Group President for CPS. "Leanne is that rare combination of legal expert and business executive that is essential in today's healthcare environment."

Leanne earned her bachelor of science in finance from Northern Illinois University and her juris doctor from The John Marshall Law School. She holds a certificate in international studies from the McGeorge School of Law, London, England, where she studied under Justice Anthony Kennedy of the U.S. Supreme Court, and serves on numerous boards, including the Board of Directors of Northern Illinois University alumni association where she was an executive board member.

"I am very excited and honored to join the CPS team and help grow a company with CPS' great future and reputation for excellence," said Ms. Murphy. "My focus will be to deliver the best legal advice, business partnership, integrity and the highest standards of professional ethical conduct."

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is the nation's largest provider of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as hyperinflated drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness and staffing efficiency. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

