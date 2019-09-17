Electriq Power Welcomes Google Energy Strategist Neha Palmer as Board Member and Jan Klube as Vice President of Engineering

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power , developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Neha Palmer, Director of Operations and Energy Strategy at Google, has joined the Board of Directors, and Jan Klube, formerly of Enphase Energy, has joined as Vice President of Engineering.



Neha Palmer currently leads the team that procures energy and electric infrastructure for Google Inc. A key responsibility includes managing the company's energy portfolio and sourcing as much renewable energy as possible to power Google's operations. As a result of these initiatives, the company has been able to match its entire global electricity consumption with 100% renewable energy, and is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world. Prior to joining Google, Palmer held several positions at Pacific Gas & Electric as part of their Engineering, Gas Trading, Energy Supply, and Corporate Development teams.

Jan Klube joins Electriq Power with over 20 years of engineering experience within the energy and electronics industries. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at Enphase Energy in Fremont, California. There, Klube transformed the company's engineering division by identifying substantial cost reductions, designing and implementing revolutionary technology, and introducing a microinverter solution to the market. Prior to his position at Enphase, Klube served in various engineering roles at Verifone, Mentor Graphics, Devicescape, and Wind River.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neha and Jan to the Electriq Power team," said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. "Electriq Power has transitioned from a start-up to a scale-up company to meet the accelerating demands of our customers. As two experts in the energy storage space, Electriq Power will benefit from the unique perspectives they offer and the enthusiasm they bring to the company."

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy space. Based in Silicon Valley, Electriq designs, engineers and assembles fully-integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses around the country. The company has systems deployed in California, Arizona, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, and Canada. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.Electriqpower.com or contact info@Electriqpower.com .