KemPharm to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Diseases

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today that its president and chief executive officer, Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Diseases being held September 23-24, 2019, at the Parker New York Hotel.



Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Diseases Dates: September 23-24, 2019 Format: One-on-One Meetings Location: Parker New York Hotel, New York, NY

The Oppenheimer Fall Summit brings together the management teams from a select group of companies focused on specialty pharmaceuticals and orphan and rare diseases with investors to discuss therapeutic programs in development and recent corporate updates. During the one-on-one meetings, Dr. Mickle will discuss KemPharm's recent strategic commercial partnering transaction, its corporate growth strategy and its focus on utilizing its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology to discover and develop improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

KemPharm's prodrug product candidate pipeline is highlighted by its co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, which are based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate. On September 4th, 2019, KemPharm announced a $493 million definitive collaboration and license agreement with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital (GPC) that provides the affiliate with exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize KP415 and KP484.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm's prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm's co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

