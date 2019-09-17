Lift for the 22 and American Addiction Centers Host Suicide Awareness Event Focused on our Nation's Veterans

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Lift for the 22 and American Addiction Centers (AAC) have partnered to host a community event to raise awareness about suicide among veterans and the link between mental health and addiction. The outdoor event will be held on September 28 at 10 a.m. on the AAC campus, located at 200 Powell Place in Brentwood.



"With 22 veterans committing suicide every day, we must keep fighting and raising awareness until there are none," said April Stull, prevention advocate, Lift for the 22. "At Lift for the 22, we believe fitness and comradery can aid in suicide prevention, which is a central component of our events. We encourage the community to come out and join us. The lives lost are not only our nation's heroes, but also our friends, family and loved ones. The veterans who are struggling need our support."

The event will feature a military-style workout similar to PT. The community will also hear from mental health and addiction experts, and veterans sharing their personal stories.

An AAC study on the state of veteran mental health and substance abuse found only 50% of returning service members who need treatment for their mental health actually seek care. American Addiction Centers hopes to change that and earlier this year launched the Salute to Recovery program at Desert Hope Treatment Center. The program offers treatment for veterans struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions.

"We know that mental health and addiction often go hand-in-hand," said Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications. "That's why we felt it was important to partner with Lift for the 22 for this special event. We want our veterans to know there is help available. They don't have to suffer alone."

To support the mission of Lift for the 22, there will be a donation booth at the event as well as handcrafted American flags and apparel for purchase. All of the proceeds will directly support the fund that provides gym memberships for veterans.

About Lift for the 22

Lift for the 22 is a national non-profit organization created to help aid in the prevention of veteran suicide through fitness and comradery. Lift for the 22 provides gym memberships to veterans and their families within their community from funds donated to the cause. You can follow Lift for the 22 on Facebook and Instagram @liftforthe22 and its chief executive director Dan Newberry @22Fitness_Dan.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers (NYSE:AAC) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. AAC treats clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. AAC currently operates substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, visit AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow AAC on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

