ADT to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada, announced today that Jim DeVries, ADT's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Likosar, ADT's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in New York City. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat which will begin at approximately 8:00 AM EST.



A live webcast and replay will be available through ADT's Investor Relations website at https://investor.adt.com and at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1261794&tp_key=93ca22557b

About ADT

ADT is a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada. Ranked as the #1 Smart Home Security Provider*, ADT offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT is a purpose-driven company backed by approximately 19,000 employees, more than 200 sales and service locations, and 12 owned and operated monitoring centers connecting customers to lifesaving support for today's ever-changing security needs, 24/7.

*Strategy Analytics, "US Interactive Security: Self-installed, Professionally-Monitored Solutions Gaining Momentum," April 2019.

