Stereotaxis Announces CFO Transition

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that Kimberly Peery has been appointed Stereotaxis Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2019. Martin Stammer, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2013, has accepted a position as the CFO of a large professional services firm headquartered in the St. Louis area and will resign from the Company, effective September 30, 2019.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Stereotaxis and firmly believe in the future of the Company," said Martin Stammer. "I have the utmost confidence in Kim and her team and look forward to seeing them achieve many additional milestones."

Kimberly Peery joined Stereotaxis in 2003 and currently serves as Vice President of Finance. Prior to Stereotaxis, she served as a controller at various private companies. Ms. Peery is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Accounting and Computer Science from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. She commented, "I appreciate the confidence placed in me by the Stereotaxis Board of Directors and look forward to becoming CFO in this exciting period for Stereotaxis."

David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis, commented, "I appreciate Marty's contributions to Stereotaxis over many years and wish him well in his future endeavors. He leaves us in a strong position following our recently completed financing and uplisting to the NYSE American. I am excited to work with Kim and congratulate her on her new leadership role."

