CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM, LB and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Venator Materials PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company's insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company's reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

To learn more about the Venator Materials PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, 3M Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

To learn more about the 3M Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria's Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands' disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands' then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

To learn more about the L Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Eagle Bancorp, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



