OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor Three Medical Meetings in September 2019

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today it will continue its support as a Platinum Level Sponsor for the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine ("AACPDM"), which will take place September 18-21 in Anaheim, California. The Company will also sponsor the 2019 Scoliosis Research Society ("SRS") 54th Annual Meeting & Course as a Gold Level Sponsor, which will take place September 18-21 in Montreal, Canada. Additionally, the Company will attend the Orthopedic Trauma Association ("OTA") 35th Annual Meeting, which will take place September 25-28 in Denver, Colorado.



In addition to its sponsorship, OrthoPediatrics will also host a pre-course at AACPDM highlighting the Company's Locking Cannulated Blade ("LCB") plate system and extension osteotomies with OrthoPediatrics' Distal Femoral Osteotomy System ("DFOS"). AACPDM attendees are also invited to visit OrthoPediatrics at booth 506 and 508 to learn more about the Company's DFOS and comprehensive hip portfolio. Additionally, OTA attendees are invited to visit OrthoPediatrics at booth 626 to learn more about the Company's Trauma product offering.

OrthoPediatrics' Executive Vice President, David Bailey, stated, "Our continuous support for AACPDM and SRS is one of the key differentiators that drives our industry leading position. We are proud to help provide hands-on training to eager physicians and demonstrate our unique solutions dedicated to pediatric patients. We are also excited to grow our partnerships with our support for OTA and look forward to future opportunities to supplement our mission for continued education."

About Distal Femoral Osteotomy System

The Distal Femoral Osteotomy System ("DFOS") system includes implants to correct several distal femoral conditions, such as flexion contractures and varus/valgus deformities. Offset plates help maintain the mechanical axis. The instrumentation includes a pin guide and cut guides to assist with more precise osteotomies and implant placement.

About Locking Cannulated Blade

The Locking Cannulated Blade ("LCB") plate system offers comprehensive treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma. The system provides enhanced fixation in bone by using locking screws in the proximal and distal fragments. It also restores the mechanical axis of the lower limb through the use of multiple offsets, giving surgeons the ability to achieve reproducible results with uniquely designed instrumentation. The LCB system is offered in three size ranges - infant, child, and adolescent. Each offers the ability to insert a locking or nonlocking screw into femoral neck to dynamically compress the fracture and osteotomy sites to create a stable construct.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 31 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com