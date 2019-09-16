Cergentis appoints new board

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cergentis, a genomics company that develops and commercializes kits and services based on its proprietary Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, today announced the appointment of three new board members: Dr. Jan Groen, Prof. Dr. Wim van Criekinge and Maaike van Min, MA. Cergentis' TLA technology provides unique and critical advantages in the implementation of personalized medicine.



"On behalf of Cergentis, I am pleased to welcome the new supervisory members to our company," stated Jan Dekker, CEO of Cergentis. "Dr. Jan Groen, the newly appointed chairman of the board, has an impressive track record of building several successful commercial diagnostic companies in both Europe and the USA. Prof. Dr. Wim van Criekinge brings over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry as a strategic, scientific consultant and business executive in diagnostic and biotech companies. Maaike van Min, MA, has a strong international background in strategy, development, and building and maintaining external partnerships. They join Cergentis at an exciting time as we have already established a strong position in the support of drug development and continue the development of our TLA technology for cancer research, cancer companion diagnostics and gene therapy applications. We look forward to their valuable contributions."

Dr. Jan Groen, chairman of the board said: "Together with Wim and Maaike, we look forward to working with Cergentis' dedicated management team and shareholders, and support the company to leverage their proprietary TLA technology. This is a unique technology that enables advanced genome characterization."

About TLA

Current sequencing approaches miss a large portion of relevant genetic variation and will fail to identify a large share of structural variants in addition to being blind for the fact that the human genome is diploid and contains two versions of every gene; the haplotyping/phasing problem. Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) is an ingenious well-established technology that enables targeted and complete gene sequencing, while uniquely allowing the detection of all structural variants as well as haplotyping. TLA can be applied on viable (frozen) cells, gDNA or on formalin fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) samples directly.

About Cergentis

Cergentis, a privately held genomics company, provides TLA-based services and kits for targeted complete next generation sequencing of genes, transgenes and gene editing events to leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information visit cergentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

