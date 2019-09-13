Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRE, TOWR, CBKW, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
September 13, 2019 6:10pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE SEPTEMBER 25 , 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NRE shareholders will receive $17.03 for each NRE share they own.  If you own NRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/northstar-realty-europe-corp/

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Autokiniton Global Group.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TOWR shareholders will receive $31 for each TOWR share they own.  If you own TOWR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tower-international-inc/

Choice Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CBKW)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 22, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Choice Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CBKW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CBKW shareholders will receive 0.50 of a Nicolet common stock for each share they own.  If you own CBKW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/choice-bancorp-inc/

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 22, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 of a First Defiance common stock for each share they own.  If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/

