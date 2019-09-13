Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. Announces New Interim CFO

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) ("Golden Leaf" of the "Company"), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Ekaterina ("Kate") Koustareva as Interim CFO, while the Company continues its search for a permanent CFO. Ms. Koustareva will begin her duties effective immediately.



Jeff Yapp, CEO stated, "The Company appreciates Kate for stepping up to take this interim role. Kate has demonstrated a strong work ethic, attention to detail and a commitment to the Company. Her experience and guidance will be a great assets during this growth and transition period."

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:

Steve Hosein

Renmark Financial Communications

416-644-2020

shosein@renmarkfinancial.com

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenxtrx.com