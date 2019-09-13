Hancock Whitney receives regulatory approval to acquire MidSouth

GULFPORT, Miss., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance to complete its previously announced proposed acquisition of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. ("MidSouth") (NYSE:MSL), parent company of MidSouth Bank N.A.



The proposed acquisition was announced on April 30, 2019, is expected to close on or about September 20, 2019, and remains subject to approval by MidSouth's shareholders at a special meeting scheduled for September 18, 2019 and other customary closing conditions.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

