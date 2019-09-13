MERGER ALERT – UCFC and MAMS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Merger Announcement: September 9, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock.

To learn more about the UCFC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/united-community-financial-corp

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Merger Announcement: September 3, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, MAM Software stockholders will receive $12.12 per share in cash for each common share of MAMS they own.

To learn more about the MAMS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/mam-software-group-inc

