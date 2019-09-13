Market Overview

Methode Electronics to Present at D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Industrials and Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 13, 2019 11:41am   Comments
CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Industrials and Services Conference in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, September 18 at 4:05 p.m. Central time.

The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through the Investor Relations Section of the Company's Website at http://www.methode.com/about/investor-relations/events.html#.WvoMLUqnHIU.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Industrial and Medical. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com.

For Methode Electronics Inc.:
Kristine Walczak
Vice President, Corporate Communications
kwalczak@methode.com
708-457-4030

