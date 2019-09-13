CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Minneapolis CIO Summit to Explore Digital Disruption and the CIO of the Future

Prominent technology executives speaking at the 2019 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill; Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group; Jeff Kubacki, VP and CIO, Winnebago Industries; Sean Lennon, CIO, Medtronic; and Daniel Ritch, VP Connected Services and CIO, Honeywell

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As they look to the future, enterprise executives must establish innovative, customer-centric business models today to position themselves for competitive advantage tomorrow. At the heart of these digital transformations will be forward-thinking CIOs who envision how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and cloud computing can be used to enrich the customer experience.



Trailblazing CIOs and IT executives must demonstrate a growth mindset, bold leadership and the ability to join forces with the C-suite and board of directors to drive their digital agenda and propel the business into its future state.

These topics and more will fuel the conversation at the 2019 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy. The event will take place on September 24, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

"The CIO of tomorrow will know how to turn digital disruption to their advantage," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By combining a deep understanding of emerging technologies with sophisticated soft skills and pioneering leadership, forward-thinking CIOs will set a culture of innovation and collaboration that yields successful business transformation."

The Minneapolis CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Interview with Sean Lennon, SVP and CIO of Medtronic, followed by an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk from a UiPath executive.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Harry Moseley, CIO of Zoom, who will share his thoughts on the future of work, video communications, team collaboration, office design and how AI will ultimately make video meetings better than in person

An executive briefing from Ed Soo Hoo, Data Center Evangelist at Lenovo, who will explain how CIOs must integrate strategies and tactics to empower and inspire their teams to be more agile, deliver solutions faster—and ultimately enable the business to connect more effectively with customers

A panel of IT thought leaders who will share use cases for the ways that CIOs can help their organizations bolster competitive advantage by leveraging technologies such as AI, analytics, blockchain and IoT to seize upon emerging customer and market trends, boost operational efficiencies and accelerate time to market

Luncheon updates from Harold Knutson, Board President of SIM Minnesota

A group of prominent executive recruiters who will offer coaching on how CIOs can supercharge their career trajectory by establishing their brand as thought leaders, to serve as talent magnets and position themselves attractive candidates for sought-after board seats

An executive briefing from Mike Spencer, VP of Hosting and Managed Services at ICF Olson

A team of distinguished IT leaders who will outline proven mitigation strategies and advanced threat protection approaches that position the business for agility, growth and innovation while securing the enterprise against escalating cyber risks

An executive panel examining the role that CIOs play in identifying and employing digital technologies to power customer-focused business models—and how they can work with the C-suite and board to do so

Presenting Partners at the Minneapolis CIO Summit will be Lenovo, Nutanix, UiPath and Zoom. Platinum Partners will include Citrix, Forescout Technologies and Rimini Street. Gold Partners will be CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Info-Tech Research Group, OutSystems, Pure Storage and Zerto. Supporting Partners will be Arctic Wolf and RangeForce. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. The Association Partner will be SIM Minnesota.

