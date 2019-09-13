InterDigital Makes Debut at IBC 2019 With Next-Generation Immersive Video Technologies

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announces that it will be making its debut at this year's IBC Show taking place on 13-17 September, 2019. Following the acquisition of Technicolor's Research & Innovation business earlier this year, InterDigital R&I (located at IBC Stand 14.B38) will be showcasing a range of technologies and video standards that support the next generation of immersive video experiences including its innovative Home Experience Lab, Imaging Science Lab and Immersive Lab.



The InterDigital R&I Home Experience Lab is focused on developing technologies that improve the user experience in the home, as well as future connected home technologies, including ultra-low latency streaming solutions that can meet the most demanding application needs. It will present:

Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Volumetric Streaming: Immersive 6DoF Volumetric Streaming is much larger than traditional flat, or even 360-degree videos, and therefore cannot be streamed over existing networks. InterDigital will demonstrate a fully immersive 6DoF experience compatible with current network infrastructures, by only streaming the viewer's point-of-view content over the network.

The InterDigital R&I Imaging Science Lab develops cutting-edge tools to analyze, process, represent, compress and render content that enable the production and delivery of high-quality real and synthetic images. At IBC, its demonstrations will include:

Point Cloud Compression (PCC): PCC is one of the most exciting and multi-purpose visual technologies being developed today. InterDigital R&I will demonstrate the first MPEG codec for PCC, which obtains data rates and file sizes that can be economically used by industry, by using cloud-decoding of VR content on a commercially available smartphone.

The VVC standard, which is set to be published in 2020, provides significant compression efficiency compared to the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard that was published in 2013. InterDigital R&I will showcase the versatility of the VVC standard on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR), High Dynamic Range (HDR) as well as immersive, 360-degree video content.

The InterDigital R&I Immersive Lab focuses on the development of technologies to enhance immersive experiences that will meet the interactive media demands of the future. InterDigital will showcase:

Digital Double: InterDigital R&I has developed a dedicated facial animation control for expression transfer (FACET) tool, which streamlines 3D facial animation for VFX and animation artists. From a single shot of 14 pictures, InterDigital's FACET technology can create a textured model of a digital face within 25 minutes. At IBC, InterDigital will show how it automatically creates high quality ‘digital doubles', which can be used as secondary characters in movie production.

MPEG Metadata for Immersive Video: Volumetric video gives users an enhanced immersion into content by allowing them to experience sensations of depth and parallax. InterDigital will showcase its MPEG Metadata for Immersive Video distribution format through several video types and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences.

"5G is generating huge expectations for the types of video content that will be feasible in this new era. InterDigital R&I is focused on developing new technologies and standards that can maximize the ultra-low latency of these networks, and bring fully immersive content experiences to users," said Henry Tirri, CTO and EVP of Research and Development at InterDigital. "At IBC, we will be showcasing a range of technologies that highlight our research and innovation, including the development of pioneering compression solutions that can be used in today's networks, as well as the streaming solutions that provide immersive experiences like never before."

InterDigital will be participating in a panel session on the ‘Technological innovation in the digital domain', taking place on Friday 13 September at 15:30 in the IBC Content Everywhere Theatre at which Laurent Depersin, Director at InterDigital R&I Home Experience Lab, will join peers from VoiceInteraction and Haivision to discuss the innovations needed to support high resolution and intensive data applications for video content of the future.

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

