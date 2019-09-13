Market Overview

Media Advisory: Canada's unions to put fairness at the heart of election campaign in Edmonton

Globe Newswire  
September 13, 2019 9:00am   Comments
EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's unions are touring the country ahead of next month's federal election to promote priority issues with workers. CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker will be in Edmonton as part of the national tour, which includes training for union activists. The training will help prepare workers to canvass their communities in battleground ridings, like Edmonton's, throughout Canada. She will be available to speak to media about "A Fair Canada for Everyone," the CLC's federal election campaign, which launched on Labour Day.

Canada's unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities.

  Who: Marie Clarke Walker, CLC Secretary-Treasurer
     
  What: CLC Campaign School
     
  Where: Hudsons Pub, 10307 Whyte Avenue
     
  When: September 14, 11 am

To arrange an interview on or before this event, please contact:

Amy Boughner
National Representative, Media Relations
613-247-8951 or aboughner@clcctc.ca

