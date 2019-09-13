DrChrono Partners for Podiatrists Specialty Medical Practice Forms

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, today announced custom medical form workflow templates created by a physician. DrChrono is also presenting with its customer Dr. Adam Siegel at the Texas Podiatric Medical Association (TPMA) Southwest Foot & Ankle Conference on the topic "Increasing Revenue and Efficiency with Specific Templates for Podiatry," taking place September 13, 2019.



Dr. Adam Siegel of Modern Foot & Ankle and Kyle Kataoka, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at DrChrono will discuss during their co-presentation how podiatrists can benefit from and increase practice revenue from customized medical EHR forms for their billing, productivity, and charting needs. Dr. Siegel will share a demo of the custom DrChrono EHR medical forms he created and how podiatrists can easily get their practices up and running. The custom EHR medical templates provide coding and billing consistency as medical codes can be automatically populated to each patient visit based on the specific kind of visit with the podiatrist. DrChrono's customizable medical forms allow all doctors to work to his or her own preference whether it be free writing, dropdowns, switches, or even dictation. Also, by having customizable medical templates that can fit each doctor's personal workflow, it allows them to be more efficient with documentation by reducing the amount of manual data entry while allowing them to work to his or her own preferences.

"I began using DrChrono EHR when I decided to start my own clinic, and with it I went on to build a customized podiatric workflow. The combination of my custom templates and the DrChrono interface are what differentiates this product from all other EHRs on the market," said Dr. Adam Siegel of Modern Foot & Ankle. "Everything is integrated. Through my templates note-taking, billing, medical coding, and filing insurance claims are automated, so podiatrists can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time treating patients."

After implementing DrChrono and the custom medical form workflows into his partners' 40-year-old practice, their yearly revenue for the practice increased by 25% and the number of new-patient appointments experienced marked growth via the online booking system.

Who: Dr. Adam Siegel of Modern Foot & Ankle and Kyle Kataoka, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at DrChrono

What: "Increasing Revenue and Efficiency with Specific Templates for Podiatry,"

Where: Frisco 7 Meeting Room, Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center, Frisco, TX

When: Friday, September 13 from 12:30-1:30 pm

DrChrono will be at booth #707 showcasing the latest workflow templates for its EHR platform. To register for the TPMA Southwest Foot & Ankle Conference and to learn more about the event, please visit, https://www.txpma.org/upcoming-events/ .

To learn more about the DrChrono's custom EHR workflow templates available now for podiatrists, please click here .

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. DrChrono has attracted thousands of physicians, over 17.8 million patients, 68.9 million appointments booked and 4.9 billion dollars in medical billing processed per year through the platform. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

