Aunt Fannie's Extends Probiotic Power Line With Two New Products To Bring Wellness Into Daily Cleaning Routines

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Natural Expo East, Booth #2707) -- Aunt Fannie's , the pioneer in household essentials cleaning products for healthier, happier lives and homes, today announced two new Microcosmic® cleaning products - Microcosmic Probiotic-Power Dish Soap and Cleaning Wipes, extending the company's new Probiotic line to 16 cleaning products. Leading the good bacteria movement, Aunt Fannie's founding mission is to bring wellness consciousness and innovation to cleaning. Aunt Fannie's will be showing its entire Probiotic-Power Microcosmic line during Natural Products Expo East which takes place today through Sept. 14.



Aunt Fannie's boosted surface cleaning power with safe, plant-based surfactants that deliver the squeaky-clean status and speed that consumers expect from conventional cleaners while adding good bacteria back into their homes, without harsh chemicals or oversanitizing. The new Microcosmic line is made with only plant-based and probiotic-based ingredients and are dermatologist-and allergy-tested and are designed to align with the pH balance of human skin. Our products are free from dyes, petroleum, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, gluten, triclosan. The entire Microcosmic line received top A ratings from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) as listed in the EWG's Guide to Healthy Cleaning. Aunt Fannie's liquid hand soaps have been EWG Verified™.

"Since launching our first Microcosmic products in April, we've received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from retailers and customers," said Mat Franken, CEO and Founder of Aunt Fannie's. "As consumers, we've been told to sanitize each little spill. The constant disinfection changes the ecosystem of your home, wiping out the good with the bad and leaving harsh chemicals in its wake. Our Microcosmic Complex combines the benefits of positive microbes with safe, plant-based surfactants to get that quick clean. We want to bring a little wellness while you wash dishes or pick up the little messes of everyday life."

All Aunt Fannie's Microcosmic Probiotic-Power Products are available in four scents: Mandarin Grove, Lavender, Fresh Lemon and Soft Mint.

• NEW - Aunt Fannie's Probiotic-Power Dish Soap

Delivers the clean of conventional dish soaps without harsh detergents. It washes away food, grease and residue while leaving dishes and cutlery sparkling clean.

Aunt Fannie's probiotic ingredient is akin to high-end skin care, so the dish soap is gentle on your hands, conditions the skin and adds good back into your washing and cleaning routine.

MSRP: $9.99 for a 16 fl. Oz. bottle.

Certified Hypoallergenic.

• NEW - Aunt Fannie's Probiotic-Power Cleaning Wipes

All-purpose, biodegradable wipes that add positive microflora back into the environment, cleaning up the dirt and mess without harsh chemicals or oversanitizing countertops.

MSRP: $8.99 for 35 cleaning wipes in one canister.

Certified Hypoallergenic.



• Aunt Fannie's Probiotic-Power Multi-Surface Cleaner

Delivers the clean of conventional sprays, while remaining gentle on you and your home. Our Probiotic Complex helps clean down-deep without harsh anti-bacterial and anti-microbial ingredients or allergenic preservatives like MIT and BIT.

MSRP: $8.99 for a 16 fl. Oz bottle.

Certified Hypoallergenic.



• Aunt Fannie's Probiotic-Power Liquid Hand Soap

Delivers the clean of conventional soap and the skin-softening luxe of beauty with the power of probiotics from high-end skin care.

Microcosmic Liquid Hand Soap gets hands super clean and soft and are gentle on our skin.

MSRP: $8.99 for 12 fl. Oz. bottle.

Certified Hypoallergenic.

Aunt Fannie's Microcosmic cleaners are currently available at www.auntfannies.com and the Dish Soap and Cleaning Wipes are coming to Amazon.com on October 7.

About Aunt Fannie's

Born out of a years-long journey to understand and resolve his family's mysterious and life-threatening medical conditions, Mat Franken founded Aunt Fannie's in 2013. His mission is to enlighten consumers that health and wellness isn't just about food and exercise, but is affected by every single product that touches us, particularly within our indoor environments and on our skin. All Aunt Fannie's cleaning products earn all "A's" from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and are cruelty-free. Aunt Fannie's can be found in more than 4,000 retailers nationwide, including Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Safeway, Albertson's, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Hy-Vee. To locate a retailer near you, please visit www.auntfannies.com .

