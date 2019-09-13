Activists to Hold Public Vigil at Place Émilie-Gamelin, in Support of the BeFairBeVegan Campaign

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local activists will hold a vigil in solidarity with BeFairBeVegan , an animal rights advocacy collective that recently launched chapters in both Montréal and Toronto. The event will take place on September 14th at Place Émilie-Gamelin, and will begin at 2:00.



BeFairBeVegan's Canada chapter has created a stir since its September 2nd launch, receiving a flurry of interest after the Toronto ads received attention from TIFF first actor award recipient and long-time vegan Joaquin Phoenix. The surprise appearance by the Oscar-nominated actor stopped foot traffic during rush hour at St. George Station, where the provocative and touching BeFairBeVegan message is set to be broadcast for four weeks, along with a host of other ads across a broad range of media throughout the city, spanning eight weeks in total.

Phoenix's visit to the dramatic BeFairBeVegan displays was magnificently captured by award-winning Toronto photographer, author, and sought-after speaker Jo-Anne McArthur, and the St George displays were described by BlogTo as:

"gripping and almost painful to take in… Photos of frightened animals are interspersed with true, horrific facts about the industries that exploit them, as well as powerful phrases such as ‘Imagine being born to be destroyed' and ‘Imagine losing every one of your babies.'"

BeFairBeVegan's Canada chapter follows similar media takeovers in major cities including New York City, Seattle and Melbourne, where the ads prompted strong public reactions and even a last-minute rejection as a result of their unapologetic approach to the issue of animal use by humans. In Montréal, a feature on the campaign was aired on September 12th on Télévision de Radio-Canada / CBC

Saturday's vigil will serve as an opportunity for both the press and the public to consider more closely the significance of the BeFairBeVegan messaging, which will be detailed in a series of creative concepts that have not yet been revealed in Montréal.

To learn more about BeFairBeVegan and its current or past campaigns, as well as to see photos of recent activities, please visit http://befairbevegan.com/ .

For general inquiries: media@befairbevegan.com