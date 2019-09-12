Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $650 Million Of 3⅜% Senior Notes Due 2029 By Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) today announced that Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. ("Host L.P."), for whom the Company acts as sole general partner, has priced its offering (the "Offering") of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3⅜% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Offering is expected to close on September 26, 2019, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.



The estimated net proceeds of the Offering, after deducting the underwriting discount, original issue discount and fees and expenses, are expected to be approximately $640.2 million. Host L.P. intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to one or more eligible green projects, including the previous acquisitions of the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Hawaii and the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, each of which has received LEED Silver certification. Host L.P. intends to initially use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of Host L.P.'s $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6% Series Z senior notes due 2021 and $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5¼% Series B senior notes due 2022. Pending application of the net proceeds, Host L.P. may invest the net proceeds in short-term securities.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and accompanying prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2018 and a preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2019. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Notes may be obtained, when available, by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone (800) 645-3751 or email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, telephone: (800) 503-4611 or email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, fax: (212) 902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny-email.gs.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

This press release contains information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to close this Offering and apply the proceeds as currently intended; our ability to use or allocate the net proceeds from this Offering to eligible green projects that will satisfy, or continue to satisfy, investor criteria and expectations regarding environmental impact and sustainability performance; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics and weather that will affect occupancy rates at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; the impact of geopolitical developments outside the U.S. on lodging demand; volatility in global financial and credit markets; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks and limitations in our operating flexibility associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with our relationships with property managers and joint venture partners; our ability to maintain our properties in a first-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the effects of hotel renovations on our hotel occupancy and financial results; our ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; risks associated with our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and develop new properties and the risks that acquisitions and new developments may not perform in accordance with our expectations; our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for us to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to make special dividends; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

