Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after market closing.



The companies will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ . The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570

International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

ABOUT COGECO

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).

Patrice Ouimet

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-764-4700 INFORMATION:

Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-764-4700



