Dr. Ashley Cauthen of MidState Skin Institute Announces the Acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima Laser System

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ashely Cauthen of MidState Skin Institute in Ocala, FL announces the acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima™ Laser System by Candela, an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser (PDL). With the addition of a 1064 nm wavelength and a number of other new features, the Vbeam Prima device will effectively treat a broad range of skin conditions, including rosacea, port wine stains, acne, facial, leg and spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions and wrinkles, warts, stretch marks and photo aging. ­



"In a clinical study1 using the Vbeam Prima laser system, facial redness and rosacea symptoms were significantly reduced from moderate to mild after four treatments," said Dr. Ashley Cauthen "I am extremely excited about the new enhancements, especially the 50% greater power enabling a 15 mm spot size, both contact and spray cooling, once-a-day calibration and extended dye life thanks to a complete re-design," Dr. Ashley Cauthen added.

The Vbeam device is a highly efficient PDL used by healthcare providers all over the world to treat a variety of indications for both face and body with high patient tolerability and a low incidence of side effects. The Vbeam laser has been long considered the "gold standard" for the device based treatment of rosacea, and has also been successfully used for the treatment of port wine stains and vascular anomalies in infants, as well as adults. It is currently used in nearly 700 universities and hospitals worldwide, and has been included in hundreds of medical publications. The new Vbeam Prima laser system builds on that legacy of success by offering advanced features that will help physicians and their patients achieve better results, along with an improved treatment experience.

Dr. Ashley Cauthen will begin treating clients using the Vbeam Prima laser system in September 2019. To schedule a consultation, please contact MidState Skin Institute at (352) 512-0092.

For more information about Dr. Ashley Cauthen, please visit midstateskin.com . For more information about the Vbeam Prima laser system, please visit https://candelamedical.com/na

Dr. Ashley Cauthen at MidState Skin Institute

Dr. Cauthen is a native Floridian and grew up in beautiful Ocala, Fl. She graduated from the University of South Florida's Honor Program and received her medical degree from Florida State University's College of Medicine. Dr. Cauthen gained extensive dermatological experience while working at prestigious Tampa General Hospital and the James A Haley Veterans Hospital. In 2012, Dr. Cauthen opened her own practice to offer specialized clinical and cosmetic dermatology services in the Ocala area. Since opening her practice, her Medical Aesthetician / Medical Assistant Anna Wilemon joined her practice and has since operated MidState Skin's laser department. She is very knowledgeable about laser treatments and continues her education consistently to keep updated with any new technology that has transpired. She is very excited to be able to offer Vbeam treatments to patients and has already seen great results following treatments with recent patients.

Candela®

Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including Vbeam®, the Gentle Family®, CO2RE®, CO2RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, Nordlys®, and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

1. Bernstein EF, Schomacker K, Paranjape A, Jones CJ. Pulsed dye laser treatment of rosacea using a novel 15 mm diameter treatment beam. Lasers Surg Med. 2018;doi:10.1002/lsm.22819

