Matrix Service Company to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The conference is being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel – New York.



The Company is currently scheduled to present at 10:20 a.m. eastern time on September 25, 2019. One-on-one meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled by contacting Sidoti & Company directly, or by contacting Matrix Service Company at ir@matrixservicecompany.com.

About Matrix Service Company. Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

