Make-A-Wish Quebec to host 48-HOUR RIDE this weekend

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Sept. 13 to 15, more than 2,000 cyclists will take over the ICAR track, and part of the Montreal-Mirabel main tarmac, for the 13th annual 48-HOUR RIDE in support of Make-A-Wish ® Quebec .



One of the province's largest cycling gatherings, the event attracts hundreds of businesses, families and cyclists of all types who relay for 48 hours, rain or shine. Since 2007 over $13.5 million has been raised to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses across the province.

"Over the years, we have seen participants become amazing ambassadors for the 48-HOUR RIDE within their businesses and personal circles," says Pierre Thériault, founder and executive producer of the 48-HOUR RIDE. "By taking our cause to heart and mobilizing their surroundings, they have contributed to making it the vibrant and growing event it is today. We are inspired to see so many people rallying to help children with critical illnesses."

Ten-year-old Elza, wish child and this year's honorary co-president, will be on site to wave the start flag and cheer on participants. The young girl's life was turned upside down following a neuromuscular disorder diagnosis. After knowing firsthand how a wish can bring joy amidst trying times, she is happy to support the event and help other children receive a life-changing wish. She shares this year's honorary presidency with Michael Aucoin, President of Operations at Agropur Dairy Cooperative. Long time supporters of the 48-HOUR RIDE, Agropur also made Elza's wish come true with the funds it raised in 2018.

Jonathan Emond, Éloïse Beaupré and Raphaël Paquette, three young adults whose wishes were granted by Make-A-Wish®, are among the participants this year. Just like Elza and all the other wish children, they are a source of inspiration for the event's participants. The courage, determination and resilience of these children push cyclists to give their all for 48 hours, day and night.

About Make-A-Wish Quebec

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Quebec office has its own Board of Directors and all donations received in Quebec go towards granting the wishes of children within the province. Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Quebec, visit makeawishqc.ca .

The 48-HOUR RIDE couldn't take place without our generous sponsors. Thank you to this year's major sponsors: YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel, FedEx and Agropur.

