Lands' End Announces Participation in the 17th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 17th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference, held at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Gooch, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com , international websites, on third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

