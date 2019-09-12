HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, today announced it has been awarded the How2Recycle®'s (H2R) "Check Locally Recyclable" status for its paper-bottom EcoSeal™ rigid paper container. This marks an exciting milestone as the Company continues to make strides in creating more sustainable packaging.



The EcoSeal paperboard container joins Sonoco's growing EnviroSense™ family of sustainable packaging. To meet our internal EnviroSense standards, Sonoco considers multiple attributes related to sustainability. The EcoSeal paperboard container is recyclable, uses recycled content, meets responsible fiber sourcing guidelines, and includes bio-based material. As shoppers grow increasingly aware of their environmental impact, they're looking for natural and sustainable products and packaging. According to Mintel, close to 40% of consumers agree how ethical, environmentally friendly and socially responsible a product is often influences their product choice.

"Check Locally" is one of the How2Recycle labels, designed to reduce confusion by creating a clear and nationally harmonized labelling program that enables companies to convey how to recycle a package. More than 20% of material recovery facilities recognize the label. How2Recycle also increases the availability and quality of recycled material.

"Achieving ‘Check Locally' status is a great milestone for our widely used paperboard cans," said Rodger Fuller, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging and Protective Solutions. "Sonoco is committed to creating more sustainable packaging across the board, and today's announcement is just one more step in that direction."

This round and shaped rigid paper packaging delivers brand personality, product performance and protection, and cost advantages, and now increased sustainability options. The "Check Locally" designation continues Sonoco's plans to create expanded lines of sustainable packaging and supports the Company's purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.

See the EcoSeal can and the EnviroSense suite of sustainable products at the upcoming PACK EXPO, September 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sonoco is located at Booth #6106.

