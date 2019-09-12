Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss Third Quarter Earnings on October 31st

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 31, 2019. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, Armada Hoffler's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.



To listen to the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, www.ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Saturday, November 30, 2019. This replay may be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and providing passcode 13694435. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.