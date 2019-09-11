Gwr Shareholder Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. – GWR

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of shareholder class action lawsuit against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) in connection with the proposed sale of Genesee & Wyoming to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC (collectively, the "Consortium"). The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of Genesee & Wyoming shareholders under the federal securities laws.



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading proxy statement recommending that Genesee & Wyoming shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of Genesee & Wyoming to the Consortium. According to the complaint, the proxy statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Genesee & Wyoming's financial projections and the analyses performed by Genesee & Wyoming's financial advisors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

