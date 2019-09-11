Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CBM, WAIR, SRCI, MCRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

The investigation concerns whether Cambrex and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cambrex to an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share. If you are a Cambrex shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cambrex-corporation-cbm-stock-merger-permira-funds/.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)

The investigation concerns whether Wesco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Wesco to an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $11.05 per share. If you are a Wesco shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc-wair-stock-merger-platinum-equity/.

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI)

The investigation concerns whether SRC Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of SRC Energy to PDC Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SRC Energy shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.158 PDC shares for each share of SRC common stock. If you are an SRC Energy shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/src-energy-inc-srci-stock-merger-pdc-energy-inc/.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

The investigation concerns whether Milacron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Milacron to Hillenbrand, Inc. for $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock. If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-merger-stock-hillenbrand/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.