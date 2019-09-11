Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting Fusion eClinical Suite at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials in Houston, Texas

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting September 11-12 at the first annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials event in Houston. (Learn more at https://www.arena-international.com/octtexas )

"As highly active participants, exhibitors and sponsors at OCT events since their inception, we are pleased to be exhibiting at this newest edition of the conference series which is focused on the Texas life sciences ecosystem. The growth of the industry in Texas absolutely warrants this addition to the roster of events, and we are excited to be a sponsor", shared Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.



Axiom is currently the leading provider of eClinical software and associated services to small to medium sized life sciences companies. It's eClinical suite, Fusion, is enterprise level in its depth and scope, yet designed for people to be able to use without specific technical training and to be able to manage any type of clinical study from any browser, tablet, or phone.

"With 17 years of clinical trial experience, we know Data Management and Data Analytics are key parts of a trial's success. Our Data Managers work collaboratively with sponsors to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the trial. We want to enable sponsors to own the relationship with their data by unifying all data sources and visualizing trends for successful trial execution. By working with the end goals in mind, we cannot fail. Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite delivers innovative technologies with exceptional services", conveyed Aliya Ishak, Business Development Associate.

Ishak concluded, "Please come by to see us in the exhibit area. We'd love to talk with you about powering your clinical trial with the tools that help eliminate Excel spreadsheets"

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.