SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Sundial Growers Inc. for potential violations of securities laws

Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company produces and grows a range of cannabis strains. Sundial Growers serves customers in Canada.



On August 1, 2019, Sundial closed its initial public offering ("IPO"), in which it sold 11 million shares at $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of $143 million. In the Registration Statement for the IPO, the Company stated that it produces "produce high-quality, consistent cannabis."



On August 19, 2019, MarketWatch reported that cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. had rejected a shipment of 554 kg of cannabis from Sundial "because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter." The same day, the Company confirmed that it was resolving an "isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and a Licensed Producer."



Since the IPO, Sundial's shares have traded as low as $6.89 per share, or 47% below the $13 per share offering price.



