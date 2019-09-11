Exclusive Research from Sumo Logic Reveals Multi-Cloud on the Rise and Open Source Technologies like Kubernetes is Disrupting the Modern Application Stack

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today released exclusive findings from their highly-anticipated " The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications and DevSecOps in the Cloud " revealing significant year-over-year growth in enterprise usage trends around multi-cloud adoption, open source technologies such as Kubernetes, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-native services adoption. The research also shows the increasing need for cloud-based security solutions such as cloud SIEM to help enterprises address today's increasingly complex security landscape. These findings will be highlighted during Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar's keynote on Sept. 11 at Illuminate , the company's annual user conference, which will be streamed here on September 11 at 11:30 am PT.



The Intelligence Economy

The report also provides a summary of three major trends shaping digital business today: the rise of modern applications, the rapid adoption of DevSecOps collaboration and processes, and the emergence of the Intelligence Economy from the tsunami of data from digital operating models. Because of this shift, digital businesses now have a real-time accountability to understand what is happening in their business the moment it happens, but the velocity, veracity and variety of their data growth from the complexity of their cloud and microservices architectures makes it easy to fall behind. The result is an intelligence gap, which impedes the real-time decision-making required for on-demand, customer experiences. The industry is recognizing that continuous intelligence as a strategy and capability is the best way to close this gap. Sumo Logic delivers the only cloud-native, continuous intelligence platform for its customers to close the gap and win in the Intelligence Economy.

This report provides a unique perspective on trends based on the usage of application architectures, processes, tools and use cases by leading-edge enterprises. With more companies continuing to shift to the cloud to deliver high-performance, highly scalable and always-on digital services, personas responsible for modernizing and migrating their applications can leverage these data-driven insights to help guide their cloud journey.

"Today's enterprise technology landscape is more dynamic and fast moving than ever, and understanding what is changing and how quickly requires at-scale visibility into what businesses are embracing," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. "The conclusions contained in Sumo Logic's report, itself based on insights from thousands of customers, is broadly aligned with RedMonk's projections for the industry moving forward, and thus offers value to executives and practitioners tasked with setting technical direction."

Based on anonymized data from more than 2,000 customers and 100,000 users leveraging Sumo Logic's Continuous Intelligence Platform , this report takes that data to provide a unique analysis of mission-critical modern applications and cloud infrastructures running on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"Multi-cloud and open source technologies, specifically Kubernetes, are hand-in-hand dramatically reshaping the future of the modern application stack," said Kalyan Ramanathan, vice president of product marketing for Sumo Logic. "For companies, the increased adoption of services to enable and secure a multi-cloud strategy are adding more complexity and noise, which current legacy analytics solutions can't handle. To address this complexity, companies will need a continuous intelligence strategy that consolidates all of their data into a single pane of glass to close the intelligence gap. Sumo Logic provides this strategy as a cloud-native, Continuous Intelligence Platform, delivered as a service."

Key findings from this year's report include:

Multi-cloud is growing faster than any other modern infrastructure category

Enterprise adoption and deployments of multi-cloud grew 50% year-over-year

Kubernetes is highly prevalent in multi-cloud environments

As customers adopt multi-cloud, Kubernetes adoption significantly rises. Enterprises are betting on Kubernetes to drive their multi-cloud strategies.

20% of customers in AWS-only environment use Kubernetes

23% of customers on AWS and Azure use Kubernetes

59% of customers on AWS and GCP use Kubernetes

More than 80% of customers on all three clouds use Kubernetes

Open source has disrupted the modern application stack

4 of the 6 tiers that make up the modern application stack have been disrupted by open source

Open source solutions for containers, orchestration, infrastructure and application services are leading this transformation

Enterprises only use 15 out of 150+ available AWS cloud-native services

Adoption of individual IaaS services suggest enterprises are trying to avoid vendor lock-in.

Basic compute, storage, database and network services services make up top 10 adopted services in AWS

The top AWS cloud-native services used: EC2, RDS, IAM, STS,CloudFormation

Serverless adoption has reached a tipping point

Serverless architectures continue to grow at a rapid pace as a cost-effective option to speed cloud and DevOps deployment automation.

AWS Lambda adoption grew to 36% in 2019, up 12% from 2017

1 in 3 enterprises are using serverless in production

AWS Lambda is also being used in several non-production use cases and has become one of the top 10 AWS services by adoption.

Significant adoption of next-gen and cloud-hosted security technologies continues

Double-digit adoption growth of AWS-native security services and threat intelligence services show security continues to be a top concern for enterprises.

Almost 1 in 2 enterprises use some form of cloud-native or commercial threat intelligence service.

Enterprises also adopting third-party cloud security offerings

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Report is part of the company's Global Intelligence solution, a three-pronged offering designed to extend machine learning and insights to new teams and use cases across the growing continuous intelligence industry. In addition to the Continuous Intelligence Report that provides a unique view of how the world's leading companies are using the latest technologies, Sumo Community Insights, provides the industry's first real-time operational and security insights that uncover global key performance indicators (KPIs) and Risk Performance Indicators (KRIs) based on the Sumo Logic user community. This provides users with the ability to benchmark and compare their own performance against leading adopters of modern application stacks. Lastly, the third offering, Sumo Data Science Insights, enables data science teams to build and train machine learning algorithms and models using continuous intelligence extracted by the Sumo Logic platform.

Report Methodology

The data in this report analyzes the technology adoption from more 2,000 Sumo Logic customers and more than 100,000 users who run massive mission-critical modern applications on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as hybrid cloud infrastructures. Customers use Sumo Logic to manage production applications and underlying infrastructure. Hence, this report provides a snapshot of the production application state. The Sumo Logic analytics service runs on AWS. The experience and expertise of running this mission critical and massive service is also leveraged in this report. This report assumes that an app or infrastructure is used in production if it appears as a source of data or is queried/analyzed by a paying customer.

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, distributed cloud systems, is the industry's first continuous intelligence platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. Every day on average the Sumo Logic platform analyzes more than 100 petabytes of data, executes over 30 million searches and queries more than 500 trillion records, delivering tens of millions of insights to customers who rely on continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

