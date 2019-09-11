Lexington Realty Trust Acquires Three-Property E-Commerce Industrial Portfolio for $180 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) ("Lexington"), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it has acquired a 2.4 million square foot e-commerce industrial portfolio from Atlanta-based developer and manager IDI Logistics for approximately $180 million.



The portfolio consists of three recently constructed, Class A warehouse/distribution facilities located within Park North at Monroe, an established logistics park developed by IDI Logistics along Interstate 75 in a strong industrial submarket of Cincinnati, Ohio. Each property is 100% net-leased to nationally recognized tenants/guarantors, consisting of Amazon, Hayneedle/Wal-Mart, and Blue Buffalo (a division of General Mills). The portfolio has a weighted-average lease term of approximately 9.3 years and average annualized rental escalations of approximately 2%.

This portfolio transaction is consistent with Lexington's investment strategy of purchasing well-located, high-quality industrial assets as it transitions to a 100% industrial-focused net-lease REIT. To date, 2019 investment activity totals approximately $440 million at estimated GAAP and cash capitalization rates of approximately 5.6% and 5.4%, respectively. At acquisition, these investments had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 6.0 years.

Additionally, Lexington has approximately $170 million of warehouse/distribution properties under an accepted offer or contract. As the acquisition of these properties is subject to negotiation of various agreements, completion of due diligence and/or customary closing conditions, Lexington can give no assurance that we will acquire any or all of these properties.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions.

The estimated GAAP and cash capitalization rates disclosed above reflect the acquisition disclosed in this press release using the contract prices before costs and other adjustments.

