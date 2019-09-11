Energy Focus, Inc. to Present at Fall Investor Summit on September 17, 2019

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies and solutions, announced that James Tu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Fall Investor Summit in New York City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM ET.



Mr. Tu will be providing an update on Energy Focus in a presentation that will be webcast live, and will be available at the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/31577

For those who are unable to listen to the webcast live, the webcast can be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of the company website until October 17, 2019 at the following link:

http://investors.energyfocus.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com



Company Contact:

Ashley Tolfo

Energy Focus, Inc.

(800) 327-7877

atolfo@energyfocus.com

Media and Investor Contacts:

DGI Comm

212-825-3210

ir@energyfocus.com