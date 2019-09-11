GHDX, SRCI, PVTL, and WAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GHDX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genomic Health's agreement to be acquired by Exact Sciences Corporation ("Exact Sciences"). Shareholders of Genomic Health will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock for each share of Genomic Health. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-genomic-health-inc .

SRC Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: SRCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SRC Energy's agreement to be acquired by PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC Energy"). Shareholders of SRC Energy will receive 0.158 of a share of PDC Energy for each share of SRC Energy owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-src-energy-inc .

Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pivotal's agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. Shareholders of Pivotal will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Pivotal owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pivotal-software-inc .

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Wesco's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Shareholders of Wesco will receive $11.03 in cash for each share of Wesco owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc .

