Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for September

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX:CJ) confirms that our dividend of $0.015 per common share will be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.



About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income. Cardinal's operations are focused in low decline light and medium quality oil in Alberta and Saskatchewan.