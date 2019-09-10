NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation – COF

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) resulting from allegations that Capital One may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Capital One disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach, reporting that an outside hacker had obtained the personal data of more than 100 million customers and credit card applicants. On this news, Capital One's stock price fell $5.71, or nearly 5.9%, closing at $91.21 on July 30, 2019.

